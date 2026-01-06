Interfax-Ukraine
21:02 06.01.2026

Border guards do not let Italian who praised Putin into Ukraine

Border guards did not let a citizen of one of the foreign countries into the territory of Ukraine. Before that, the border service drew attention to the post of a caring citizen, which was widely reflected in social networks and the media, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine press service said.

"When a 53-year-old foreigner, an Italian citizen, about whom the woman described the situation and who was following to Ukraine, arrived at the checkpoint, all necessary border control measures were carried out by inspectors of the State Border Guard Service with the involvement of other control services. At present, a detailed check has been completed. The result is the refusal of the foreigner to cross the border and a ban on entry to Ukraine for three years," the service said on the Telegram channel.

The border guards established that the foreigner has pro-Russian views and justifies the Russian armed aggression against Ukraine. Due to the violation of the norms of Ukrainian legislation, he received the appropriate decisions at the border.

He tried to enter Ukraine by bus through the Chop checkpoint.

The story of the Italian citizen who was not allowed into Ukraine spread on social networks after a post by a bus passenger on Threads. According to her, during a stop on the way to Ukraine, a man wearing an embroidered shirt began to criticize the Ukrainian authorities and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and also said he respected Vladimir Putin. These statements became the basis for contacting border guards. The bus passenger also reported that she wrote a statement at the border.

