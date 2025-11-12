Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:08 12.11.2025

Number of new residential complexes for sale in capital region up by 70% - LUN

2 min read

Developers in Kyiv and the region opened sales in 39 new residential complexes in January-October 2025, which is 70% higher than the figure for the same period last year, according to a study by LUN.

"A very positive picture is currently observed in Kyiv and the surrounding region. If 23 residential complexes were launched in the first 10 months of 2024, whereas only seven projects started in Kyiv last year, this year we are seeing 70% more residential complexes," said Olena Unanian, Head of Developer Relations at LUN, at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to the study, in the first 10 months of 2025, developers launched sales in 187 new residential complexes, which is 9% higher than the same period last year. In Lviv region, the number of residential complexes where sales began increased by 16% (60 projects). Kyiv region showed a significant rise – 70% more compared to 2024 (39 projects). Khmelnytsky region also saw substantial growth – 43% more (10 projects).

Meanwhile, Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions continue to show negative dynamics: in January-October, sales were opened in 18 residential complexes in each region, representing a decline of 22% and 14%, respectively.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in Ukraine, sales have opened in 690 residential complexes, of which 596 have completed sales.

As of November 2025, sales have been launched in a total of 1,486 residential complexes on the primary real estate market, with 27% located in Kyiv and the surrounding region (406 projects), 18% in Lviv (265), 8% in Odesa (112), 7% in Ivano-Frankivsk (105), and 5% in Khmelnytsky regions (78).

Currently, sales are also open in 663 cottage towns across Ukraine, with more than half of all projects located in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

According to LUN data, in the first nine months of 2025, some 40,900 apartments in multi-unit buildings were commissioned, which is 9% less than in the same period of 2024. Of these, 40% were built in Kyiv and the surrounding region (17,000 apartments), followed by Lviv, Odesa, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Vinnytsia.

The portal’s research shows that 43% of the planned construction phases since the beginning of the full-scale war (a total of 3,200 phases) have been completed, while 57% are still under construction.

Tags: #housing #market

