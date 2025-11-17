Ukraine to expand professional roles for foreign volunteers in Armed Forces

The approaches to attracting foreign volunteers to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be changed, as well as expanded opportunities for them to apply their experience and professional skills, the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine page on Facebook reports.

"The Land Forces continue to develop the system of attracting and using foreign volunteers who have decided to sign a contract and serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine... Foreign volunteers will have wider opportunities for service, including the right to choose a combat brigade, direction and specifics of application, in accordance with the training, experience and wishes of the serviceman. This ensures better integration, equal opportunities with Ukrainian soldiers and more rational use of human resources," the message says.

It is noted that the individual formats introduced in 2022 fulfilled their role in the most acute period of the country's defense and made it possible to quickly integrate foreigners, while the situation on the front, the structure of the Defense Forces and the needs of combat units have changed significantly, so the approach to the use of foreign servicemen is also undergoing changes. "The key principle of the new model is the most effective use of their experience, motivation and professional skills in those units where they are needed most," the Land Forces emphasized, promising to continue to provide "transparent, understandable and effective service mechanisms for everyone who makes a conscious choice to stand alongside the Ukrainian military in the fight for freedom and security."