19:27 20.08.2025

Housing prices in Ukraine in Q2 2025 increase by 14.9%

The housing price index in Ukraine in April-June 2025 is 114.9%, while for the same period in 2024 the figure was 110%, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to its data, in the primary market, housing prices in the second quarter of 2025 accelerated to 16.7% compared to 12.6% in the second quarter of last year. Two-room apartments rose the most – by 16.7%. The increase in prices for one-room apartments was 16.6%, and for three-room apartments – 15.5%.

In the secondary market, prices also grew at a more noticeable pace and rose to 13.9% in April-June 2025 versus 8.7% for the same period in 2024. Thus, one-room and two-room apartments rose in price by 14.2%, and three-room apartments by 13.6%.

According to the statistics agency, compared to the previous quarter, housing prices increased by 3.8%, while in the primary market by 3.7%, and in the secondary market by 3.9%.

According to the State Statistics Service, in the second quarter of 2025, prices in the primary market increased by 8.6% for one-room apartments compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, for two-room apartments by 8%, and for three-room apartments by 7.3%. In the secondary market, they increased by 8.3%, 7.6%, and 7.3%, respectively.

Overall, after two quarters, housing prices increased by 13% compared to the same period last year. In the primary market, the growth is 15.8%, and in the secondary market - 11.6%.

As reported, according to the State Statistics Service, housing prices in 2024 increased by 12.7%.

The State Statistics Service noted that the figures are given without taking into account temporarily occupied territories and parts of the territories where hostilities are (were) underway.

