Govt to amend program for compensating part of housing rent for veterans - Kalmykova

The Cabinet of Ministers will make changes to the program for compensating part of housing rent for veterans, Minister for Veterans Affairs Natalia Kalmykova said.

"Not only are we planning, we have already prepared changes, they are now being approved," she told reporters at the VIII International Veterans Forum "Ukraine. Veterans. Security" in Kyiv on Friday, answering a question about whether changes are planned to be made to the project for compensating part of housing rent for veterans so that it works more actively.

As reported, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs in 2025 introduced a program under which part of the housing rent will be compensated for war veterans who returned from captivity, lost their homes or are forced to temporarily live in other regions. The amount of compensation varies from UAH 3,000 to UAH 6,000 depending on the place of rental.

In July, Kalmykova stated that the program of compensation for part of the housing rent for veterans is not very active yet, due to the fact that lessors do not want to rent apartments under official contracts.