Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:41 25.08.2025

Demand for portfolio investments in residential real estate in Ukraine returning – experts

2 min read

Demand for package investors in residential real estate began to recover in Ukraine in 2025, developers are practicing an individual approach to such clients, the press service of City One Development reported.

"In the business segment in 2025, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we are observing the return of package investors - this is one of the key features of the current year. If in 2022-2024 the market was mainly focused on the end buyer, today there is a demand for portfolio investments in residential real estate again," the company said in response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine.

The developer noted that an individual approach to such investors allows taking into account the goals and volume of investments, and adapting the conditions for each client.

A similar opinion was expressed by KAN Development.

"The terms of cooperation with package investors depend on the specific object, the volume of investments and the needs of the client. Currently, we do not offer standardized package solutions, but we are ready to adapt the terms of long-term deferral or develop personalized financial mechanisms," the developer's press service explained.

Anatoliy Kovryzhenko, Deputy Commercial Director of Intergal-Bud, confirmed the growth in demand from package investors and the application of an individual approach to the terms of cooperation with them.

"We have active loyalty programs for wholesale investors. Now this category of buyers is gradually returning to the market, and we individually adapt the conditions to their needs. This may include discounts when purchasing several objects at once, individual payment schedules, the ability to combine different types of real estate (residential, commercial, auxiliary premises) within one package," the expert noted.

In turn, Alliance Novobud offers separate conditions for investing in premium housing, the company's CMO Iryna Mikhaliova reported.

"We have a very interesting, but limited offer for investors in the premium Montreal House project. As part of this offer, we guarantee investors 10% per annum in foreign currency and the repurchase of square meters by the developer," she said.

"The return of investors is a positive signal for the market. It indicates growing confidence in primary housing as a stable asset, as well as the fact that developers who have maintained their reputation and construction pace are once again becoming partners for long-term investments," City One Development summarized.

Tags: #housing #investments

MORE ABOUT

20:09 22.08.2025
Govt to amend program for compensating part of housing rent for veterans - Kalmykova

Govt to amend program for compensating part of housing rent for veterans - Kalmykova

20:14 20.08.2025
Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

Animal feed manufacturer invests UAH 43 mln in construction of sports complex in Zakarpattia

19:27 20.08.2025
Housing prices in Ukraine in Q2 2025 increase by 14.9%

Housing prices in Ukraine in Q2 2025 increase by 14.9%

12:47 05.08.2025
Lviv prepares to host the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum 2025

Lviv prepares to host the Ukrainian Wind Energy Forum 2025

14:46 02.08.2025
Shmyhal announces increase in investment in Ukrainian drones: decision on redistribution of funds approved

Shmyhal announces increase in investment in Ukrainian drones: decision on redistribution of funds approved

16:43 25.07.2025
Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

Alliance of Ukrainian CSOs, Platform of Humanitarian NGOs raise about EUR 5.4 billion for humanitarian aid in Ukraine

12:42 22.07.2025
Demand from foreigners for premium-class housing in Ukraine gradually recovering – developers

Demand from foreigners for premium-class housing in Ukraine gradually recovering – developers

20:59 18.07.2025
Ministry of Veterans Affairs explains how veterans can purchase housing under eOselia program

Ministry of Veterans Affairs explains how veterans can purchase housing under eOselia program

20:39 10.07.2025
IFC confirms EUR5 mln investment in Flyer One Ventures Fund V at URC2025

IFC confirms EUR5 mln investment in Flyer One Ventures Fund V at URC2025

15:16 10.07.2025
Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

Investments in Ukraine require security, long-term peaceful settlement necessary – Kellogg

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's preparation for 2025/26 heating season on track at over 70%

National Bank expects IMF mission in coming weeks to discuss possible new program

Financial Stability Council opens way for govt for privatization of Sense Bank, Ukrgasbank

Rada amends 2025 state budget on financing security, defense sector

No fuel shortages or price hikes expected from Russian strikes on facilities - A-95 director

LATEST

EBA urges govt to tariff railway transportation to seaports along shortest routes

South Korean POSCO International plans to resume operation of its grain terminal in Mykolaiv region

NBU's foreign exchange interventions last week decrease by another 9.3% against backdrop of stable hryvnia

Zelenskyy proposes Canada join key energy projects in Ukraine

Almost 1,000 veterans work at Ukroboronprom - Smetanin

Most profitable banks in H1 2025 are PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Raiffeisen, Ukreximbank, FUIB, most unprofitable RwS, Alliance

Ukraine's preparation for 2025/26 heating season on track at over 70%

Ukrainian home appliances retailer Comfy grows revenue by 19% in H1 2025

Energoatom board expands to five members – Supervisory Board decision

Bread products up in price by 20% last year, to add another 15-20% in 2025 – director of Kyivkhlib

AD
AD