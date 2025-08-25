Demand for portfolio investments in residential real estate in Ukraine returning – experts

Demand for package investors in residential real estate began to recover in Ukraine in 2025, developers are practicing an individual approach to such clients, the press service of City One Development reported.

"In the business segment in 2025, for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, we are observing the return of package investors - this is one of the key features of the current year. If in 2022-2024 the market was mainly focused on the end buyer, today there is a demand for portfolio investments in residential real estate again," the company said in response to a request from Interfax-Ukraine.

The developer noted that an individual approach to such investors allows taking into account the goals and volume of investments, and adapting the conditions for each client.

A similar opinion was expressed by KAN Development.

"The terms of cooperation with package investors depend on the specific object, the volume of investments and the needs of the client. Currently, we do not offer standardized package solutions, but we are ready to adapt the terms of long-term deferral or develop personalized financial mechanisms," the developer's press service explained.

Anatoliy Kovryzhenko, Deputy Commercial Director of Intergal-Bud, confirmed the growth in demand from package investors and the application of an individual approach to the terms of cooperation with them.

"We have active loyalty programs for wholesale investors. Now this category of buyers is gradually returning to the market, and we individually adapt the conditions to their needs. This may include discounts when purchasing several objects at once, individual payment schedules, the ability to combine different types of real estate (residential, commercial, auxiliary premises) within one package," the expert noted.

In turn, Alliance Novobud offers separate conditions for investing in premium housing, the company's CMO Iryna Mikhaliova reported.

"We have a very interesting, but limited offer for investors in the premium Montreal House project. As part of this offer, we guarantee investors 10% per annum in foreign currency and the repurchase of square meters by the developer," she said.

"The return of investors is a positive signal for the market. It indicates growing confidence in primary housing as a stable asset, as well as the fact that developers who have maintained their reputation and construction pace are once again becoming partners for long-term investments," City One Development summarized.