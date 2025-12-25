Average prices on capital's primary housing market increased by 3.3%, reaching $2,011 per square meter in 2025 – study

The average price on the primary market as of the end of 2025 was $2,011 per square meter, or UAH 84,600 per square meter, an increase of 3.3% in dollar terms over the year, the City One Development press service reported to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

According to the company's analytical report, 2025 will be a year of quiet recovery without any sudden changes for Kyiv's primary residential real estate market.

"The market essentially went through two distinct phases. At the beginning of the year, demand remained subdued: buyers adopted a wait-and-see attitude, leading to a slight price adjustment (-1.2%). However, the second half of the year demonstrated a shift in sentiment: the number of transactions increased, and prices returned to a gradual increase (up 4.5% on average). As a result, 2025 ended with a moderate increase (+3.3%)," said City One Development analyst Olena Shyrina.

She emphasized that a significant difference between official statistics and the actual market situation is a key feature of 2025, as average prices remain weighed down by projects that have been on sale for years but are not actually under construction or are frozen. If such properties are excluded from the calculations, the actual average price of active new buildings in Kyiv is approximately $2,140 per square meter, which is approximately 6-7% higher than official statistics.

In terms of supply structure, only 3% of the supply is in economy class. Comfort currently dominates, accounting for about 50% of supply, while business class accounts for about 35%, and premium class maintains a share of 8-10% despite a decline in the number of projects.

Affordable formats demonstrated the greatest price dynamics in 2025, which is logical given limited consumer demand. Economy class increased in price by 5% to $1,103 per square meter, comfort class by 4% to $1,365 per square meter, business class by 2% to $2,450 per square meter, and premium class by 4% to $4,596 per square meter.

The new supply for 2025 has become a record for the capital due to the war. According to City One Development monitoring, 10 new residential complexes have entered the Kyiv market since the beginning of the year.

The first half of the year was dominated by large, comfortable complexes aimed at the mass market. The average starting price was $1,428 per square meter.

The second half of the year brought business and premium-class projects to the market with higher starting prices and more complex concepts. The average starting price is $2,727 per square meter.

This indicates a gradual return of developers to more complex formats and a restoration of investment interest in the market.

"The total number of residential complexes on the market has decreased by approximately 25% over the four years of the war, creating a shortage of quality supply. Developers are launching new projects cautiously, focusing on solvent demand and investors, while new projects are more expensive than the market average. The number of new residential complexes is significant for the fourth year of the war, but insufficient for a city with a population of over a million. Supply will remain limited, and affordable housing will be scarce. Meanwhile, competition among developers is increasingly driven by product rather than price," says Shyrina.

According to her, if current macroeconomic and security factors persist, 2026 has every reason to begin with a moderate price increase and a continued shortage of quality supply. "The market has already passed its nadir and is gradually entering a growth phase, where developer reliability, a well-thought-out concept, and the long-term value of a project will play a key role," Shyrina says.

City One Development is an investment and development company with over 15 years of experience. It specializes in the creation, implementation, and management of large-scale residential infrastructure complexes and actively invests in the development of Ukrainian industry.

City One Development's portfolio includes more than 1,240,000 square meters of completed projects and 500,000 square meters under construction.

The company's residential projects in the capital include Novopecherski Lypky, Bulvar Fontaniv, Svyatobor Park Resort, and The Light. Its industrial projects include two float glass factories under the Misto Skla and Halitsiya private enterprises.