New housing construction in Ukraine increases by 45% in H1 2025 - statistics

The total area of residential buildings for which construction permits were issued (new construction) increased by 45% in January-June 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 - to 2.965 million sq m, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to the statistics service, in January-June 2025, the total area of new construction of apartment buildings increased by 45.8% compared to last year - to 2.86 million sq m. The number of apartments in apartment buildings declared at the start of construction increased by 51.5% and amounted to 33,000.

The largest amount of new housing in the first half of the year was declared in Kyiv region: the total area of new housing construction was 904,900 sq m (15,500 apartments), which is 2.3 times higher than the figure for the first half of last year.

Significant volumes of new housing in the reporting period were also declared in Lviv region – 540,700 sq m (6,900 apartments), which is 65% more than the figures for the first half of 2024, as well as in Ivano-Frankivsk – 234,600 sq m (+8%, 3,800 apartments), Zakarpattia – 159,300 sq m (+11%, 2,400 apartments), Poltava – 146,900 sq m (1,800 apartments), Vinnytsia – 130,900 sq m (minus 38.7%, 2,900 apartments) and Volyn – 115,200 sq m (+17.7%, 2,500 apartments).

In Kyiv in January-June 2025, the total area of new housing construction was 367,200 sq m (4,200 apartments), which is 1.9 times more than the indicator of the previous year.

The State Statistics Service reminds that the indicators are given without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and part of the territories where hostilities are ongoing (were conducted).

As reported, the total area of new housing construction in Ukraine in 2024 decreased by 7.2% compared to 2023 - to 3.9 million sq m, while in 2023 it was 4.2 million sq m, in 2022 - 6.67 million sq m, in 2021 - 12.7 million sq m.