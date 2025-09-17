Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:54 17.09.2025

New housing construction in Ukraine increases by 45% in H1 2025 - statistics

2 min read
New housing construction in Ukraine increases by 45% in H1 2025 - statistics

The total area of residential buildings for which construction permits were issued (new construction) increased by 45% in January-June 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 - to 2.965 million sq m, the State Statistics Service reported.

According to the statistics service, in January-June 2025, the total area of new construction of apartment buildings increased by 45.8% compared to last year - to 2.86 million sq m. The number of apartments in apartment buildings declared at the start of construction increased by 51.5% and amounted to 33,000.

The largest amount of new housing in the first half of the year was declared in Kyiv region: the total area of new housing construction was 904,900 sq m (15,500 apartments), which is 2.3 times higher than the figure for the first half of last year.

Significant volumes of new housing in the reporting period were also declared in Lviv region – 540,700 sq m (6,900 apartments), which is 65% more than the figures for the first half of 2024, as well as in Ivano-Frankivsk – 234,600 sq m (+8%, 3,800 apartments), Zakarpattia – 159,300 sq m (+11%, 2,400 apartments), Poltava – 146,900 sq m (1,800 apartments), Vinnytsia – 130,900 sq m (minus 38.7%, 2,900 apartments) and Volyn – 115,200 sq m (+17.7%, 2,500 apartments).

In Kyiv in January-June 2025, the total area of new housing construction was 367,200 sq m (4,200 apartments), which is 1.9 times more than the indicator of the previous year.

The State Statistics Service reminds that the indicators are given without taking into account the territories temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation and part of the territories where hostilities are ongoing (were conducted).

As reported, the total area of new housing construction in Ukraine in 2024 decreased by 7.2% compared to 2023 - to 3.9 million sq m, while in 2023 it was 4.2 million sq m, in 2022 - 6.67 million sq m, in 2021 - 12.7 million sq m.

Tags: #housing #construction #state_statistics_service

MORE ABOUT

11:29 29.08.2025
Ukraine's State Statistics Service launches household survey pilot in Ternopil region ahead of nationwide rollout

Ukraine's State Statistics Service launches household survey pilot in Ternopil region ahead of nationwide rollout

18:15 27.08.2025
Statistics Service intends to estimate population of Ukraine by late 2025 – head

Statistics Service intends to estimate population of Ukraine by late 2025 – head

17:19 27.08.2025
Statistics Service to restore 2022-2025 data by Q2 2026 due to restoration of statistical reporting - head

Statistics Service to restore 2022-2025 data by Q2 2026 due to restoration of statistical reporting - head

14:06 27.08.2025
Number of cattle in Ukraine drops by 8% over the year, cows - by 9% - analysts

Number of cattle in Ukraine drops by 8% over the year, cows - by 9% - analysts

20:41 25.08.2025
Demand for portfolio investments in residential real estate in Ukraine returning – experts

Demand for portfolio investments in residential real estate in Ukraine returning – experts

20:09 22.08.2025
Govt to amend program for compensating part of housing rent for veterans - Kalmykova

Govt to amend program for compensating part of housing rent for veterans - Kalmykova

19:27 20.08.2025
Housing prices in Ukraine in Q2 2025 increase by 14.9%

Housing prices in Ukraine in Q2 2025 increase by 14.9%

18:54 20.08.2025
Volume of agricultural production in Jan-July 2025 decreases by 18.5% - statistics

Volume of agricultural production in Jan-July 2025 decreases by 18.5% - statistics

14:53 13.08.2025
Wages in Ukrainian construction industry double – ministry

Wages in Ukrainian construction industry double – ministry

17:19 08.08.2025
Annual inflation decreases to 14.1% after deflation of 0.2% in July - statistics

Annual inflation decreases to 14.1% after deflation of 0.2% in July - statistics

HOT NEWS

Govt approves draft state budget for 2026

Metinvest ends H1 with loss of $58 mln, EBITDA down by 49%

Timeline for discussions on new IMF program for Ukraine to be developed in coming weeks – fund

Eurocape Lviv plans to build 100 MW wind farm in Lviv region - director

Ukraine announces tenders for production sharing agreements for Mezhyhirska and Svichanska hydrocarbon fields

LATEST

Large gap between average and minimum wages for 2026 indicates high level of shadow economy - Zholnovych

Sanctions against Romanian port of Constanta may lead to increase in fuel prices – director of A-95

EU Ambassador calls on Ukraine to further reform energy sector, build independent regulator

Draft state budget for 2026 provides for financing State Tourism Agency at 2025 level

Ukraine to receive $88 mln from Japan through World Bank to support private sector

Concession of Chornomorsk port attracts interest of over 40 intl port operators and investors - Ministry of Development

Govt allocates UAH 630 mln for protection of Zaporizhiaoblenergo substations - Svyrydenko

NovaPay enters EU market with help of Polish Quicko

Ukrainian startup Swarmer raises $15 million in round A to develop AI drone swarms

Ukrposhta to be profitable in 2025-2028 according to baseline forecast – company

AD
AD