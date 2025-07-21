Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:45 21.07.2025

NSDC introduces moratorium on business inspections, interference of govt structures in business activities – Zelenskyy

2 min read
NSDC introduces moratorium on business inspections, interference of govt structures in business activities – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the renewed composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), the decision of the NSDC introduced a real moratorium on business inspections by public agencies.

"The decision of the NSDC introduced a real moratorium on business inspections by public agencies and in general on any interference of government structures in business activities. The moratorium provides the necessary basis for the full implementation of the necessary decisions for the sake of economic security and the analysis of relevant practices," the president said on the Telegram channel following the results of the meeting.

Zelenskyy also set the task of directing more internal forces in Ukraine to the development and growth of the economy, and "therefore, the growth of production, the growth of jobs that can support our defense and the stability of Ukraine."

"We need to significantly scale up investments in Ukraine and the implementation of our joint projects with partners. In particular, this concerns the localization of production in Ukraine," the president said.

He stressed the need for rapid implementation of support for Ukrainian business and cooperation between partners with Ukraine.

"We need tangible economic results in the next six months," the head of state said.

Tags: #zelenskyy #moratorium #nsdc

MORE ABOUT

20:46 21.07.2025
Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

18:36 21.07.2025
Zelenskyy outlines five tasks of Ukrainian diplomacy, incl financing weapons production

Zelenskyy outlines five tasks of Ukrainian diplomacy, incl financing weapons production

18:01 21.07.2025
Govt to make decision on drone contracts tomorrow – Zelenskyy

Govt to make decision on drone contracts tomorrow – Zelenskyy

17:55 21.07.2025
Zelenskyy discusses the need for air defense with French FM

Zelenskyy discusses the need for air defense with French FM

14:30 21.07.2025
Shmyhal plans to intensify work of defense ministry in three key areas

Shmyhal plans to intensify work of defense ministry in three key areas

15:58 19.07.2025
Zelenskyy and Sybiha discuss appointment of new Ukrainian ambassadors to partner countries

Zelenskyy and Sybiha discuss appointment of new Ukrainian ambassadors to partner countries

13:48 18.07.2025
Zelenskyy and Umerov discuss tasks of updated NSDC staff, Commander-in-Chief Staff HQ

Zelenskyy and Umerov discuss tasks of updated NSDC staff, Commander-in-Chief Staff HQ

13:44 18.07.2025
Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

Zelenskyy agrees with Macron on training Ukrainian pilots for Mirages

13:14 18.07.2025
Umerov: In near future, audit to be conducted on implementation of Staff HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief decisions

Umerov: In near future, audit to be conducted on implementation of Staff HQ of Supreme Commander-in-Chief decisions

12:15 18.07.2025
Zelenskyy expresses gratitude for 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia: . This decision essential and timely, especially now

Zelenskyy expresses gratitude for 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia: . This decision essential and timely, especially now

HOT NEWS

NABU: No involvement of NABU employee with Russian special services established, no evidence of participation in anti-state activities

Meeting with Russian side in Turkey planned for Wednesday – Zelenskyy

London adds 135 tankers to sanctions list against Russia – UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Zelenskyy outlines five tasks of Ukrainian diplomacy, incl financing weapons production

Umerov at Rammstein: Ukraine no longer just a recipient of aid, we’re now full participant in joint production

LATEST

French FM inspects Ukrainian-made UAV samples

Poroshenko Foundation strengthens cooperation with Ukraine Focus mission: Medevacs and pickup trucks - to the front

Shmyhal on Rammstein: Free world on the side of Ukraine and peace

NABU: No involvement of NABU employee with Russian special services established, no evidence of participation in anti-state activities

AFU General Staff confirms that Ukrainian troops carried out several strikes on enemy in Belgorod region yesterday

Four more families with children evacuated from Donetsk region in organized manner – authorities

Ministry of Development publishes technical requirements for AFC systems

Supreme Court: Lands of border strip used for Border Guard Service needs should be state-owned

European armed forces weakened, need to be strengthened - Belgian Defense Minister

Saudi Arabia launches 5th package of assistance for prosthetics for Ukrainians in Poland for $3.5 mln

AD
AD