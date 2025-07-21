NSDC introduces moratorium on business inspections, interference of govt structures in business activities – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held the first meeting of the renewed composition of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), the decision of the NSDC introduced a real moratorium on business inspections by public agencies.

"The decision of the NSDC introduced a real moratorium on business inspections by public agencies and in general on any interference of government structures in business activities. The moratorium provides the necessary basis for the full implementation of the necessary decisions for the sake of economic security and the analysis of relevant practices," the president said on the Telegram channel following the results of the meeting.

Zelenskyy also set the task of directing more internal forces in Ukraine to the development and growth of the economy, and "therefore, the growth of production, the growth of jobs that can support our defense and the stability of Ukraine."

"We need to significantly scale up investments in Ukraine and the implementation of our joint projects with partners. In particular, this concerns the localization of production in Ukraine," the president said.

He stressed the need for rapid implementation of support for Ukrainian business and cooperation between partners with Ukraine.

"We need tangible economic results in the next six months," the head of state said.