11:26 18.07.2025

Russians have advanced on several front sections– DeepState

According to data from the DeepState project, the Russians have advanced in several areas of the front over the past 24 hours.

Thus, according to the online map, the advance of Russian units is recorded near Voskresenka and Zelenyi Hai (the area of occupied territory increased from 46,570.39 square kilometers to 46,571.92 square kilometers), as well as in Yablunivka (the area of occupied territory increased from 2,296.54 square kilometers to 2,298.15 square kilometers).

