Chernyshov discusses URCS presence in Unity Centers

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksiy.chernyshov/posts/1304049278392032

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov has discussed with the team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), led by Director General Maksym Dotsenko, the potential presence of URCS workers at Unity Centers.

"I expressed gratitude for the systematic support that URCS provides to Ukrainians. One of the important steps is the recent opening of the RED HUB in Kyiv - a space that will help strengthen the humanitarian presence, develop volunteer initiatives, and coordinate support for the most vulnerable groups of the population," Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.

It is noted that the parties separately focused on the Entrepreneurial Empowerment of Ukrainian Refugees project, which provides entrepreneurial training and financial support for Ukrainian refugees in the European Union.

"In this context, we discussed the potential presence of URCS in Unity Centers, which will become centers of support, access to resources, training programs, opportunities for networking and communication with local businesses and authorities," the Deputy Prime Minister added.