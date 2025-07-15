Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:47 15.07.2025

Chernyshov discusses URCS presence in Unity Centers

1 min read
Chernyshov discusses URCS presence in Unity Centers
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/oleksiy.chernyshov/posts/1304049278392032

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov has discussed with the team of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS), led by Director General Maksym Dotsenko, the potential presence of URCS workers at Unity Centers.

"I expressed gratitude for the systematic support that URCS provides to Ukrainians. One of the important steps is the recent opening of the RED HUB in Kyiv - a space that will help strengthen the humanitarian presence, develop volunteer initiatives, and coordinate support for the most vulnerable groups of the population," Chernyshov wrote on Facebook.

It is noted that the parties separately focused on the Entrepreneurial Empowerment of Ukrainian Refugees project, which provides entrepreneurial training and financial support for Ukrainian refugees in the European Union.

"In this context, we discussed the potential presence of URCS in Unity Centers, which will become centers of support, access to resources, training programs, opportunities for networking and communication with local businesses and authorities," the Deputy Prime Minister added.

Tags: #dotsenko #urcs #chernyshov

MORE ABOUT

13:26 12.07.2025
Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting victims of Russian attacks

Ukrainian Red Cross Society assisting victims of Russian attacks

12:32 11.07.2025
Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross have made over 400 trips to Poltava region during eight months

Mobile rehabilitation teams of Ukrainian Red Cross have made over 400 trips to Poltava region during eight months

18:40 10.07.2025
Ukraine’s recovery should include humanitarian component – URCS director general

Ukraine’s recovery should include humanitarian component – URCS director general

11:48 10.07.2025
URCS Director: Ukraine's recovery depends on cooperation on local, national and intl levels

URCS Director: Ukraine's recovery depends on cooperation on local, national and intl levels

10:40 10.07.2025
URCS working in Kyiv to assist victims of latest Russian attack

URCS working in Kyiv to assist victims of latest Russian attack

13:30 09.07.2025
URCS held an information session for veterans

URCS held an information session for veterans

14:45 07.07.2025
URCS assists victims after Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

URCS assists victims after Russian drone strike on Ukrainian city of Kharkiv

14:10 05.07.2025
The Ukrainian Red Cross shared its experience of humanitarian work

The Ukrainian Red Cross shared its experience of humanitarian work

12:45 05.07.2025
URCS vehicle damaged in Russian air attack

URCS vehicle damaged in Russian air attack

20:33 03.07.2025
Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor General: 484 prosecutors with disabilities serve in prosecution service

PM Shmyhal resigns

Kalmykova backs popular memorials at Maidan, St. Michael's Monastery

Air alert for Zaporizhia lasting 16 hours due to attack by Shahed UAVs – Regional official

Rada ratifies Ukraine-Council of Europe agreement establishing Special Tribunal for aggression crimes

LATEST

Kellogg talks with Umerov, Budanov, Syrsky about achieving peace

Prosecutor General: 484 prosecutors with disabilities serve in prosecution service

PM Shmyhal resigns

Kalmykova backs popular memorials at Maidan, St. Michael's Monastery

Zelenskyy listens to Klymenko's report on activities of National Guard on front lines

Air alert for Zaporizhia lasting 16 hours due to attack by Shahed UAVs – Regional official

Rada ratifies Ukraine-Council of Europe agreement establishing Special Tribunal for aggression crimes

Veterans' housing rental compensation program struggles as landlords avoid official rentals – Kalmykova

Kalmykova calls talks of possible veterans ministry reform rumors

Law enforcement officers lack accountability mechanism for driving cars with loud exhaust systems

AD
AD