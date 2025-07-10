Merz: Germany ready to buy Patriot systems from USA for Ukraine

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/MerzCDU

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz has said that Germany is offering the US government to buy its Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine, NTV reports.

"I am in talks with the American government and President Trump on this matter," Merz said on the sidelines of the URC-2025 (Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome. "We are ready to purchase additional Patriot systems from the United States and provide them to Ukraine," he added.

He said he discussed the issue with US President Donald Trump last Thursday and asked him to supply the systems.

"The Americans themselves need some of them. But they have a lot of them," he said of the Patriot systems, which are important primarily for missile defense.

The German government has reportedly been negotiating for more than four weeks to buy two Patriot systems and hundreds of missiles for Ukraine from the United States, Bild reported on Thursday.