Merz: Ukraine on brink of humanitarian and energy crisis

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Ukraine is "on the brink of a humanitarian energy crisis," emphasizing the threats to civilian infrastructure due to ongoing Russian attacks, as stated in his letter to the ruling factions of the CDU/CSU and the SPD, ZDF reports.

"Vladimir Putin does not seek a ceasefire in the fourth winter of the war, but has ordered the most serious attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine to date. Therefore, Merz accuses the Russian leadership of war crimes," the report says.

The German government emphasizes its readiness to contribute to an end to the war, but emphasizes that a real settlement is possible only if the United States and European partners provide effective security guarantees for Ukraine.