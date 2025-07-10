Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:38 10.07.2025

Zelenskyy: 30 plus countries, hundreds of firms to join Ukraine air defense, drone sector

2 min read
Zelenskyy: 30 plus countries, hundreds of firms to join Ukraine air defense, drone sector
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/trembita.rocket

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy has announced his intention to attract more than 30 countries and several hundred companies to the Ukrainian drone and air defense production sector.

"Today, more than 30 countries and hundreds of companies are represented at this conference. And we must reach a point when the air defense and drone sector of Ukraine will be supported by more than 30 countries and hundreds of companies - not only from Ukraine, but also from Europe, the United States and other countries," Zelenskyyy said at the plenary session of the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome (URC2025) on Thursday.

He noted that about 500 companies are participating in the conference and urged them to contact the Ukrainian team for detailed information.

"Ukraine has some of the most advanced drone technologies in the world, both for offense and defense. We are ready to share this experience and these technologies with our partners. Ukraine needs investments - you need skills and technologies. Everything that we are building now to protect Ukraine will help protect you too," the head of state noted.

He stressed that the Russian Federation attacks Ukraine daily and last night alone in Kyiv alone, two people were killed and 16 were injured.

"We must focus first and foremost on stopping Russian drones and missiles. This means increasing supplies of air defense and investments in interceptor drones, air defense systems and missiles. I call on all our partners to increase your investments. When Russia intensifies its attacks, we cannot have a shortage of funding for the production of drones," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #drone #urc2025 #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

18:20 10.07.2025
Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

Energoatom, Westinghouse finalize agreements on production of nuclear fuel in Ukraine using American technology at URC

13:39 10.07.2025
Ukraine builds modern combat aviation in record time – Zelenskyy

Ukraine builds modern combat aviation in record time – Zelenskyy

10:00 10.07.2025
Russia unleashes 18 missiles, 400 drones in 10-hour air alert – Zelenskyy

Russia unleashes 18 missiles, 400 drones in 10-hour air alert – Zelenskyy

09:23 10.07.2025
Ukrainian, Italian presidents discuss Ukraine's EU integration, sanction pressure on Russia

Ukrainian, Italian presidents discuss Ukraine's EU integration, sanction pressure on Russia

21:12 09.07.2025
Italian President: EU should start Ukraine accession talks

Italian President: EU should start Ukraine accession talks

18:20 09.07.2025
Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

14:30 09.07.2025
Zelensky meets with Pope at Vatican

Zelensky meets with Pope at Vatican

13:00 09.07.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with Kellogg in Rome – press secretary

Zelenskyy to meet with Kellogg in Rome – press secretary

10:11 09.07.2025
Zelenskyy on July 9 attack: Latest Russian provocation demands sanctions with real teeth

Zelenskyy on July 9 attack: Latest Russian provocation demands sanctions with real teeth

18:29 08.07.2025
Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

HOT NEWS

By bombing peaceful Ukrainian cities, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to make peace – Meloni

Efforts to rebuild Ukraine must be based on preserving sovereignty, democratic rule – Kellogg

Over 80% of Ukrainians live in chronic stress, mental health support services needed in every community – First Lady

Development of military and technological sectors can lead Ukraine to an economic miracle and successful European integration - Merz

Ukraine builds modern combat aviation in record time – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Merz: Germany ready to buy Patriot systems from USA for Ukraine

By bombing peaceful Ukrainian cities, Russia demonstrates its unwillingness to make peace – Meloni

Efforts to rebuild Ukraine must be based on preserving sovereignty, democratic rule – Kellogg

Kyiv and Vienna team up to launch special tribunal for Russian aggression

Number of casualties from massive Russian air attack on Kyiv rises to 22 – KMVA

Dutch Defense Minister: Putin will continue terror as long as it benefits him

Kyiv official suspected in metro crash between Demiivska and Lybidska stations, UAH 164 million damage

Reserve+ app down, but old documents still valid for inspections – Defense ministry

Over 80% of Ukrainians live in chronic stress, mental health support services needed in every community – First Lady

Trump agrees to transfer part of military aid requested by Zelenskyy to Ukraine – media

AD
AD