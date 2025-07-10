Zelenskyy: 30 plus countries, hundreds of firms to join Ukraine air defense, drone sector

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/trembita.rocket

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyyy has announced his intention to attract more than 30 countries and several hundred companies to the Ukrainian drone and air defense production sector.

"Today, more than 30 countries and hundreds of companies are represented at this conference. And we must reach a point when the air defense and drone sector of Ukraine will be supported by more than 30 countries and hundreds of companies - not only from Ukraine, but also from Europe, the United States and other countries," Zelenskyyy said at the plenary session of the Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome (URC2025) on Thursday.

He noted that about 500 companies are participating in the conference and urged them to contact the Ukrainian team for detailed information.

"Ukraine has some of the most advanced drone technologies in the world, both for offense and defense. We are ready to share this experience and these technologies with our partners. Ukraine needs investments - you need skills and technologies. Everything that we are building now to protect Ukraine will help protect you too," the head of state noted.

He stressed that the Russian Federation attacks Ukraine daily and last night alone in Kyiv alone, two people were killed and 16 were injured.

"We must focus first and foremost on stopping Russian drones and missiles. This means increasing supplies of air defense and investments in interceptor drones, air defense systems and missiles. I call on all our partners to increase your investments. When Russia intensifies its attacks, we cannot have a shortage of funding for the production of drones," Zelenskyy said.