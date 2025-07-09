Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:49 09.07.2025

Budanov calls for implementation of ‘peace through strength’ at meeting with reps of American Foreign Policy Council

2 min read
Budanov calls for implementation of ‘peace through strength’ at meeting with reps of American Foreign Policy Council
Photo: https://t.me/DIUkraine/

Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov met with representatives of the American Foreign Policy Council – an analytical organization specializing in foreign policy and defense issues, the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency reports.

"The leaders of the Main Intelligence Agency discussed with American analysts the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, as well as the security situation in Europe," the message on the Telegram channel states.

Budanov stressed the importance of implementing the "peace through strength" approach, which was once voiced by US President Donald Trump. This is a conceptual framework that can stop Russian aggression and restore stability on the European continent.

"I thank the United States of America for its continued hard work towards achieving our common goal of lasting peace," he said.

Budanov also expressed hope for the further development of bilateral strategic relations between the countries and stressed the importance of granting Ukraine the status of a major ally outside NATO.

Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Agency Vadym Skibitsky noted that Russia's expansionist policy poses a threat not only to Europe, but also to the entire world.

"That is why it is important for the international community to clearly demonstrate: aggressive policy has devastating consequences for the one who conducts it," Skibitsky emphasized.

He also emphasized that the key factors in deterring any manifestations of aggression are compliance with the sanctions regime and a coordinated and decisive response by the international community.

Tags: #implementation #budanov #usa

MORE ABOUT

10:03 09.07.2025
Hegseth fails to inform White House about delayed weapon shipments to Ukraine – media

Hegseth fails to inform White House about delayed weapon shipments to Ukraine – media

20:36 08.07.2025
Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

Trump confirms resumption of arms supplies to Ukraine

20:33 08.07.2025
Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

Trump: Ukrainians very brave, but without American weapons war would be over in three or four days

20:21 08.07.2025
Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

20:06 08.07.2025
Trump aides to discuss weapons for Ukraine on Tuesday after claims of resumption of supplies

Trump aides to discuss weapons for Ukraine on Tuesday after claims of resumption of supplies

09:41 08.07.2025
At Trump's direction, US Dept of Defense to send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine

At Trump's direction, US Dept of Defense to send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine

19:43 03.07.2025
USA and Ukraine working on arranging phone call between Zelenskyy and Trump

USA and Ukraine working on arranging phone call between Zelenskyy and Trump

19:27 03.07.2025
Ukraine signs joint production document with USA – Zelenskyy

Ukraine signs joint production document with USA – Zelenskyy

12:58 03.07.2025
USA stops supplying only some types of weapons to Ukraine, will continue others, incl missiles for air defense – State Dept

USA stops supplying only some types of weapons to Ukraine, will continue others, incl missiles for air defense – State Dept

20:31 02.07.2025
Ombudsman: Russia urges relatives of Ukrainian POWs to contact USA, as Ukraine allegedly does not want to return its defenders home

Ombudsman: Russia urges relatives of Ukrainian POWs to contact USA, as Ukraine allegedly does not want to return its defenders home

HOT NEWS

Italian President: EU should start Ukraine accession talks

Zelenskyy and Italian President discuss European integration, sanction pressure on Russia

ECHR finds Russia guilty of systemic human rights violations – Justice Ministry

SBU, prosecutors raid customs offices in Ukrainian regions – source

ECHR issues unprecedented ruling on Russia's massive rights violations – commissioner

LATEST

Italian President: EU should start Ukraine accession talks

Zelenskyy and Italian President discuss European integration, sanction pressure on Russia

Sybiha on ECHR’s ruling: Court is as clear as ever - Russian occupiers committed horrific atrocities during this war

Meloni, Metsola, von der Leyen and Mathernova to attend Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

Poroshenko: Ukraine deserves government that works to preserve state

European Commissioner points to impossibility of amnesties within peace process for serious violations of humanitarian law – memo

Shmyhal: Ukraine's needs for external financing in 2026 to remain at over $40 bln

Greenville begins construction of new residential project in suburbs of Lviv

Zelenskyy invites Pope to visit Ukraine

Former New Zealand Defense Minister helps Ukraine in humanitarian missions despite govt ban – media

AD
AD