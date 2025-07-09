Budanov calls for implementation of ‘peace through strength’ at meeting with reps of American Foreign Policy Council

Photo: https://t.me/DIUkraine/

Head of the Main Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov met with representatives of the American Foreign Policy Council – an analytical organization specializing in foreign policy and defense issues, the press service of the Main Intelligence Agency reports.

"The leaders of the Main Intelligence Agency discussed with American analysts the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States, as well as the security situation in Europe," the message on the Telegram channel states.

Budanov stressed the importance of implementing the "peace through strength" approach, which was once voiced by US President Donald Trump. This is a conceptual framework that can stop Russian aggression and restore stability on the European continent.

"I thank the United States of America for its continued hard work towards achieving our common goal of lasting peace," he said.

Budanov also expressed hope for the further development of bilateral strategic relations between the countries and stressed the importance of granting Ukraine the status of a major ally outside NATO.

Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Agency Vadym Skibitsky noted that Russia's expansionist policy poses a threat not only to Europe, but also to the entire world.

"That is why it is important for the international community to clearly demonstrate: aggressive policy has devastating consequences for the one who conducts it," Skibitsky emphasized.

He also emphasized that the key factors in deterring any manifestations of aggression are compliance with the sanctions regime and a coordinated and decisive response by the international community.