Trump says he is dissatisfied with Putin, considering Lindsey Graham's bill

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

US President Donald Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with Vladimir Putin's actions and his intention to take appropriate measures.

“We're not happy with Putin. I'm not happy with Putin. I can tell you that much right now. Because he's killing a lot of people. And a lot of them are his soldiers. His soldiers and their [Ukrainian] soldiers, mostly. And it's now up to 7,000 a week. And I'm not happy with Putin,” Trump told reporters on Tuesday.

Asked what he planned to do about his dissatisfaction with Putin, the US president replied: “I wouldn't be telling you. Don't we want to have a little surprise?”

Trump said that “we get a lot of bullshit thrown at us by Putin if you want to know the truth. He's very nice all the time, but it turns out to be meaningless.”

He also said he was considering US Senator Lindsey Graham's bill but had not yet made a final decision on it. “I'm looking at it. The Senate is passing and passed a very, very tough sanctions. And I'm looking at it very strongly,” Trump said.

As reported, Graham's bill provides for the introduction of import duties of 500% on countries that buy products from the Russian Federation and do not help Ukraine, in particular, China and India.