18:29 08.07.2025

Zelenskyy puts Prosecutor General Kravchenko into NSDC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko into the personal staff of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC).

"To include Ruslan Andriyovych Kravchenko — Prosecutor General to the personal staff of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine," reads the text of Decree No. 469/2025 of July 8, published on the website of the head of state.

The decree comes into force from the date of its publication.

As reported, on June 17, the Verkhovna Rada, by 273 votes, approved the appointment of the previous head of the State Tax Service, Ruslan Kravchenko, as Prosecutor General of Ukraine (Resolution No. 13375). Later, on June 21, Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Kravchenko as Prosecutor General.

