Zelenskyy to meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with Italian President Sergio Mattarella on July 9, the website of the President of the Italian Republic reports.

The meeting with Mattarella is scheduled at the Quirinal Palace at 17:00 Kyiv time, after which a press conference is planned.

The Conference on the Recovery of Ukraine will start in Rome the next day.

As reported, the previous meeting between Zelenskyy and Mattarella took place on January 10, at which time he announced a possible visit of the Italian President to Ukraine.