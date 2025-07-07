Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:26 07.07.2025

Zelenskyy and Starmer discuss positions, formats for further cooperation ahead of Coalition of the Willing meeting in Rome

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer coordinated diplomatic steps and discussed additional funding for drone production and other forms of cooperation in the defense sector ahead of the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Rome, the Ukrainian leader said.

“I spoke with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. We coordinated our joint diplomatic efforts and discussed expectations for the upcoming meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which will take place in Rome in just a few days. We are working to ensure the decisions made are as strong as possible,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

He said Starmer had expressed condolences over the recent Russian heavy shelling. “I thanked him for supporting our people. We also discussed additional funding to be provided this month for Ukraine’s domestic drone production, primarily interceptor drones,” Zelenskyy noted.

“We agreed to work on strengthening other formats of cooperation with key partners as well, particularly the Ramstein format. There must be more protection for human lives,” Zelenskyy added.

As noted on the Ukrainian President’s website, the President and the Prime Minister exchanged views on expectations for the upcoming meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, which will take place in Rome in just a few days. Work is ongoing to ensure the strongest possible decisions are made – focusing on strengthening air defense, economic pressure on Russia, sanctions, and security in the Black Sea.

The press service also stressed that special attention was given to all other formats of cooperation with key partners, particularly the Ramstein format. Zelenskyy and Starmer discussed prospects for enhancing its effectiveness and agreed to work toward this goal.

