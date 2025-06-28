Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:12 28.06.2025

Zelenskyy awards Polish President Duda with Order of Freedom

1 min read
Zelenskyy awards Polish President Duda with Order of Freedom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded Polish President Andrzej Duda with the Order of Freedom.

According to decree of the head of state No. 439/2025 of June 28, Duda was awarded "for outstanding personal merits in strengthening Ukrainian-Polish international cooperation, support for the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Duda reportedly arrived in Kyiv on Saturday. Duda's presidential term ends on August 6 this year, when the newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, will become head of state.

Tags: #zelenskyy #order_of_freedom #duda

MORE ABOUT

13:39 28.06.2025
Zelenskyy installs first dpty minister of defense, commander of Ground Forces into Staff HQ – decree

Zelenskyy installs first dpty minister of defense, commander of Ground Forces into Staff HQ – decree

14:52 27.06.2025
Zelenskyy on results of European Council meeting: Even in times of war, we make decisions that bring us closer to joining EU

Zelenskyy on results of European Council meeting: Even in times of war, we make decisions that bring us closer to joining EU

09:39 27.06.2025
Key targets of 18th package of EU sanctions should be Russian shadow tanker fleet, banks – Zelenskyy

Key targets of 18th package of EU sanctions should be Russian shadow tanker fleet, banks – Zelenskyy

10:58 26.06.2025
Zelenskyy thanks PACE for supporting creation of Special Tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine

Zelenskyy thanks PACE for supporting creation of Special Tribunal for crime of aggression against Ukraine

17:43 25.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Trump discuss steps for ceasefire

Zelenskyy, Trump discuss steps for ceasefire

16:23 25.06.2025
Zelenskyy discusses investment in military equipment production in Ukraine with the Prime Minister of New Zealand

Zelenskyy discusses investment in military equipment production in Ukraine with the Prime Minister of New Zealand

09:44 25.06.2025
Zelenskyy has audience with King of Netherlands

Zelenskyy has audience with King of Netherlands

09:27 25.06.2025
White House unofficially confirms Trump's intention to meet with Zelenskyy in person

White House unofficially confirms Trump's intention to meet with Zelenskyy in person

19:00 24.06.2025
Zelenskyy stresses importance of defense solidarity in Dutch parliament so that no one has to deal with Russia alone

Zelenskyy stresses importance of defense solidarity in Dutch parliament so that no one has to deal with Russia alone

18:59 24.06.2025
Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Enemy attacks Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs, 22 neutralized, one hit recorded at one location in Odesa, shot down UAVs fall at eight locations – Air Force

SBU, Special Operation Forces destroy two Russian Su-34 aircraft at Marinovka airfield in Volgograd region, two more damaged

Expanded Entrepreneurship Council includes 77 businessmen, Yermak, Svyrydenko, business ombudsman, FEU rep, Katsion as secretary

Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions against Russian shahed manufacturers

Zelenskyy, NSDC instruct to provide funds for national security and defense in 2026-2028 budget declaration, process increase in payments to military

LATEST

Constitution valid even during the war – Poroshenko

Ukrainian Red Cross helping victims of Russian UAV attack in Odesa

Ukraine to initiate sanctions against countries that buy Russian oil the most – Sybiha

Invaders lose 1,000 people, 131 vehicles in past day – General Staff

Yermak: Modern Constitution is successor of Pylyp Orlyk’s conctitution

Enemy attacks Ukraine with 23 attack UAVs, 22 neutralized, one hit recorded at one location in Odesa, shot down UAVs fall at eight locations – Air Force

Drone attack on Odesa and the region kills two local residents, injures 17 more – prosecutor's office

Russia’s soviet-era stocks of armored vehicles approaching point of diminishing availability – ISW

Trump interested in Ukraine's achievements in weapons production – Yermak

La Famiglia group co-owner announces hotel project

AD
AD