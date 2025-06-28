Zelenskyy awards Polish President Duda with Order of Freedom

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded Polish President Andrzej Duda with the Order of Freedom.

According to decree of the head of state No. 439/2025 of June 28, Duda was awarded "for outstanding personal merits in strengthening Ukrainian-Polish international cooperation, support for the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

Duda reportedly arrived in Kyiv on Saturday. Duda's presidential term ends on August 6 this year, when the newly elected President of Poland, Karol Nawrocki, will become head of state.