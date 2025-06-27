Zelenskyy on results of European Council meeting: Even in times of war, we make decisions that bring us closer to joining EU

According to the results of the European Council meeting, there are good decisions on security support for Ukraine and pressure on the Russian Federation, even in times of war, decisions are being made that bring Ukraine closer to joining the EU, said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"The results of the European Council meeting are important. Grateful to the partners for your support. There are really good decisions on security support, further pressure on Russia and a high assessment of our internal transformation. Even in times of war, we are making and implementing decisions that bring us closer to joining the EU," Zelenskyy wrote on the Telegram channel.

The President noted that every united signal of support for Ukraine is a signal of a guarantee that Europe has a normal future.

"Now everything depends on us, on the unity of the EU member states and all countries that sincerely strive for European integration. I thank President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen for their leadership, let's continue to work to strengthen each other," Zelenskyy added.

As reported, the leaders of the European Union member states reaffirmed their support for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine, based on the principles of international law.

In addition, the European Union stated that it would continue to provide Ukraine with regular and predictable financial support in the long term.

The European Council also took note of the European Commission's assessment that the first cluster in the membership negotiations with Ukraine is ready to open and will return to this issue at its next meeting.

It was reported that the European Council welcomes the progress made in establishing the Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

However, the European Council failed to adopt the 18th package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine.