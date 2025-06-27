Umerov on meetings with Russia: Russians likely use humanitarian issues as argument to avoid increased sanctions pressure

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov believes that Russia uses humanitarian issues as an argument to avoid increased sanctions pressure, while no compromise on a ceasefire was reached during the last two meetings in Istanbul.

During a meeting with journalists, Umerov recalled that the first round of negotiations was in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: the Ukrainian delegation, together with its American partners, discussed the terms of the ceasefire. "During the dialogue, we clearly explained our position - Ukraine wants peace more than anyone else," he said.

The second stage, according to the minister, was in Riyadh: negotiations with the American side took place there, while the Russian delegation joined the discussions remotely. The Ukrainian side contacted the Russian side through the Americans.

"At these stages, Ukraine agreed to the American president's proposal for a complete ceasefire on land, water and in the air. This was in early March, the Russians have not yet responded to this proposal," the minister emphasized.

He recalled that after more than 10 hours of negotiations, the Russian side did not agree to a compromise. The only agreed step at that time was a moratorium on strikes on energy facilities.

Umerov emphasized that the negotiations in Turkey continued without the participation of the United States - the Russians asked the American delegation not to join that stage of the dialogue. The main topics of discussion were: a ceasefire; a humanitarian track - the exchange of prisoners of war, as well as the release of civilians and the return of children; a possible meeting of the leaders of the countries.

The Minister emphasized that during the last two meetings, no compromise on the ceasefire was reached: the Russian side insisted on ultimatums that Ukraine could not accept. In turn, Ukraine once again emphasized that it seeks a just peace, not a disguised pause to prepare for aggression.

However, he recalled that Ukraine has always demonstrated consistency on the issue of humanitarian exchanges: the exchange program has been in operation for the third year.

As Umerov noted, Russia is most likely using humanitarian issues as an argument to avoid increasing sanctions pressure.