Four dead, 17 injured in Samar as result of Russian strike – regional administration

The number of dead in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupation forces on Friday has increased to four, the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported.

"Some 17 people were injured. Most of the wounded were hospitalized. Two men and a woman are in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, three dead and 14 injured were reported.