Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:34 27.06.2025

Four dead, 17 injured in Samar as result of Russian strike – regional administration

1 min read

The number of dead in the city of Samar, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a missile strike by Russian occupation forces on Friday has increased to four, the head of Dnipropetrovsk regional military administration, Serhiy Lysak, reported.

"Some 17 people were injured. Most of the wounded were hospitalized. Two men and a woman are in serious condition. The rest are in moderate condition," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

Earlier, three dead and 14 injured were reported.

Tags: #dnipropetrovsk_region #missile_strike

MORE ABOUT

18:28 25.06.2025
URCS evacuates residents of frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region

URCS evacuates residents of frontline settlements of Dnipropetrovsk region

19:07 24.06.2025
Death toll of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region rises to 17, 200 injured – prosecutor's office

Death toll of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region rises to 17, 200 injured – prosecutor's office

14:43 18.06.2025
Death toll of Russian missile strike on 9-storey building in Kyiv grows to 23 – State Emergency Service

Death toll of Russian missile strike on 9-storey building in Kyiv grows to 23 – State Emergency Service

15:07 14.06.2025
Russians use small sabotage groups in Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Russians use small sabotage groups in Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

15:29 12.06.2025
Shmyhal seeks mechanism for timely construction, arrangement of shelters in Dnipropetrovsk region

Shmyhal seeks mechanism for timely construction, arrangement of shelters in Dnipropetrovsk region

12:31 07.06.2025
Russia launches combined attack on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region: 2 women injured, infrastructure damaged

Russia launches combined attack on Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region: 2 women injured, infrastructure damaged

15:46 04.06.2025
Russia bombs military training area in Poltava region – AFU Ground Forces

Russia bombs military training area in Poltava region – AFU Ground Forces

16:19 03.06.2025
EU ambassador to Ukraine on Sumy attack: Russia again resorts to atrocities

EU ambassador to Ukraine on Sumy attack: Russia again resorts to atrocities

18:24 23.05.2025
Occupiers hit Chuhuiv, woman killed – authorities

Occupiers hit Chuhuiv, woman killed – authorities

09:40 22.05.2025
Two civilians injured in missile strike on Kharkiv

Two civilians injured in missile strike on Kharkiv

HOT NEWS

Key targets of 18th package of EU sanctions should be Russian shadow tanker fleet, banks – Zelenskyy

HACC starts consideration of preventive measure on Chernyshov on Friday, Deputy PM arrives in court

Zelenskyy reports on exchange of prisoners, soldiers of AFU, National Guard, Border Guard Service returned

Bus carrying 55 Ukrainians overturns in Romania – MFA

Emergency and restoration work at the site of the Russian missile strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district has been completed in Kyiv

LATEST

IMF plans eighth review of EFF program for Ukraine on June 30 – source

Umerov: By mid-2025, more than 50% of work on fortification construction planned for this year has already been completed

Umerov: DPRK involves about 11,000 soldiers from elite contingent in war against Ukraine, considers deploying additional contingent

Zelenskyy on results of European Council meeting: Even in times of war, we make decisions that bring us closer to joining EU

Ukrainian Red Cross Society holds urgent information sessions on mine risk after Russian attacks

Umerov on meetings with Russia: Russians likely use humanitarian issues as argument to avoid increased sanctions pressure

Industrial investment tax relief bills require transparent application and oversight mechanisms – lawyer

Poroshenko: Our task to get Trump interested in Ukraine's victory

One person killed, four injured due to enemy shelling in Kharkiv region – Synehubov

Key targets of 18th package of EU sanctions should be Russian shadow tanker fleet, banks – Zelenskyy

AD
AD