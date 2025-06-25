Interfax-Ukraine
15:25 25.06.2025

Cabinet appoints Lozynsky as First Deputy Head of the State Tourism Agency, dismisses Hryshchak as Deputy Head of the Ministry of Strategic Industry and Trade.

The Cabinet of Ministers appointed Taras Lozynsky as First Deputy Head of the State Agency for Tourism Development of Ukraine and dismissed Dmytro Hryshchak from the post of Deputy Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

As reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk in the Telegram channel, the relevant decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Volodymyr Feshchenko as First Deputy Head of the State Agency of Ukraine for Exclusion Zone Management.

