Govt publishes resolution on unification of Ministries of Economy, Environment, Agrarian Policy; their powers set out on 80 pages

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has published a resolution on renaming the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, the list of its powers contains 570 items, which are set out on 80 pages.

According to Resolution No. 903 of July 21, 2025, published on the government website, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulations on the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine and liquidated the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources and assigned their functions to the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture.

The document states that the successor to the property, rights and obligations of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Ministry of Natural Resources, which are being liquidated, is the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture. The term for creditors to file their claims against the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and the Ministry of Natural Resources is two months from the date of entry into force of the resolution. The term for the liquidation of the ministries should not exceed six months.

The Cabinet of Ministers has formed a commission to liquidate the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food and appointed Bagrat Ahidzhanov, director of the department of the agricultural market, financial instruments and budget policy of the ministry, as its chairman. The commission to liquidate the Ministry of Natural Resources was headed by the state secretary of the ministry, Oleksandr Zadorozhny.

The government has obliged the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture to submit proposals for amendments to legislative acts arising from this resolution, and to prepare, together with the Ministry of Finance, proposals for amendments to the law On the State Budget of Ukraine for 2025.