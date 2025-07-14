Government allocates UAH 322 mln for salaries of veterans' support specialists - prime minister

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will allocate UAH 322 million to pay for the work of veteran support specialists at a meeting on Monday, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced.

"Another focus of the Government is the protection of veterans' rights. Support specialists who work in almost a thousand communities help the defenders in this. Our goal is for each community to have enough such specialists. Today, we are allocating almost UAH 322 million to the places to pay for their work. Finding a support specialist for veterans is now easier thanks to the new digital space Veteran Pro," Shmyhal said during a government meeting.