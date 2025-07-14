Govt distributes UAH 35 bln in subsidies for teachers’ salaries – PM

At a meeting on Monday, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will distribute subsidies for paying teachers' salaries this year and for modernizing school food service facilities, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

"Today, the Government is making two decisions for Ukrainian education. We are distributing about UAH 35 billion in educational subventions for timely payment of teachers' salaries in September-December of this year. In addition, we are distributing more than UAH 158 million for the modernization of school kitchens," Shmyhal said during the meeting.