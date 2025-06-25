Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:44 25.06.2025

Zelenskyy has audience with King of Netherlands

25.06.2025

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had an audience with King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander during an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, the official web portal of the President of Ukraine reported on Tuesday.

"The Head of State thanked the Netherlands for its solidarity with Ukrainians and expressed personal gratitude to His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima for their support for Ukraine and Ukrainians who have found refuge in the Netherlands," the report said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that Russia continues its aggression against Ukraine and does not want to stop, therefore strong coordinated pressure on the Russian Federation is needed, including sanctions. The President also noted the participation of the Netherlands in consolidating international efforts to create an effective mechanism to hold the Russian Federation accountable.

Tags: #zelenskyy #netherlands

