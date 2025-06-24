Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:01 24.06.2025

Ukraine's defense production potential has exceeded $35 billion – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine's defense production potential has exceeded $35 billion – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's defense production potential has exceeded $35 billion, including almost 1,000 types of products, but lack proper funding, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Our defense production potential has exceeded $35 billion. It includes almost 1,000 types of products, from artillery and traditional armored vehicles to modern drones, by the way, of all types, and missiles. But about 40% of this potential lacks proper funding," Zelensky said during a speech at the plenary session of the Defense Industries Forum at the NATO summit.

The president noted that Ukraine can produce more than eight million drones of various types each year, but funding allows it to produce much less.

"At the same time, Russia uses not only its oil revenues for defense, but also the resources of regimes such as North Korea and Iran, as well as Russia's corrupt connections in other countries. Therefore, our united solidarity is the best response to Russia's military network," Zelenskyy added.

He stressed that Ukraine is open to various forms of cooperation in the defense sector, including the exchange of experience and achievements with those who help the most.

The President called on the participants of the form to increase investments in Ukraine in joint weapons production - "and all the weapons that we produce will become part of a new, more powerful European defense and security system."

Tags: #defense_products #zelenskyy

MORE ABOUT

19:00 24.06.2025
Zelenskyy stresses importance of defense solidarity in Dutch parliament so that no one has to deal with Russia alone

Zelenskyy stresses importance of defense solidarity in Dutch parliament so that no one has to deal with Russia alone

18:59 24.06.2025
Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

17:18 24.06.2025
Russia incapable of producing ballistic missiles without components from other countries - Zelenskyy

Russia incapable of producing ballistic missiles without components from other countries - Zelenskyy

12:46 24.06.2025
Zelenskyy to meet with leaders of European Group of Five, NATO Secretary General at summit

Zelenskyy to meet with leaders of European Group of Five, NATO Secretary General at summit

11:20 24.06.2025
Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit

Zelenskyy plans to meet with Trump at NATO summit

20:38 23.06.2025
Zelenskyy discusses further support with speakers of House of Commons, House of Lords of UK Parliament

Zelenskyy discusses further support with speakers of House of Commons, House of Lords of UK Parliament

20:33 23.06.2025
Yermak believes Zelenskyy should run for second term after war

Yermak believes Zelenskyy should run for second term after war

19:00 23.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss development of joint defense projects

Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss development of joint defense projects

18:43 23.06.2025
Zelenskyy to speak at PACE meeting on Wed

Zelenskyy to speak at PACE meeting on Wed

10:58 23.06.2025
Zelenskyy reports being on visit to UK today

Zelenskyy reports being on visit to UK today

HOT NEWS

Death toll of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region rises to 17, 200 injured – prosecutor's office

Maximum isolation of Russia, cap oil price to $30 per barrel are necessary to end war – Zelenskyy

Denmark allocates 500 mln kroner to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory - Umerov

Death toll in Dnipro rises to 15, 174 injured – regional administration

HACC to choose preventive measure for Chernyshov on June 25

LATEST

Death toll of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region rises to 17, 200 injured – prosecutor's office

Denmark allocates 500 mln kroner to launch Ukrainian defense production on its territory - Umerov

Death toll in Dnipro rises to 15, 174 injured – regional administration

HACC to choose preventive measure for Chernyshov on June 25

Intelligence Agency, MFA evacuate 31 Ukrainian citizens from Iran

AFU General Staff: Pokrovsk axis accounts for more than a third of all attacks

Poroshenko delivered equipment to air defence units and military training centres in Lviv region

Number of injured in Dnipro increases to 153 people, 12 in serious condition – Regional military administration

Over 6,000 people need to be evacuated on Kupyansk axis – Regional military administration

Russian shelling of Dnipro kills 8, injures 84 – Regional military administration

AD
AD