Ukraine's defense production potential has exceeded $35 billion – Zelenskyy

Ukraine's defense production potential has exceeded $35 billion, including almost 1,000 types of products, but lack proper funding, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Our defense production potential has exceeded $35 billion. It includes almost 1,000 types of products, from artillery and traditional armored vehicles to modern drones, by the way, of all types, and missiles. But about 40% of this potential lacks proper funding," Zelensky said during a speech at the plenary session of the Defense Industries Forum at the NATO summit.

The president noted that Ukraine can produce more than eight million drones of various types each year, but funding allows it to produce much less.

"At the same time, Russia uses not only its oil revenues for defense, but also the resources of regimes such as North Korea and Iran, as well as Russia's corrupt connections in other countries. Therefore, our united solidarity is the best response to Russia's military network," Zelenskyy added.

He stressed that Ukraine is open to various forms of cooperation in the defense sector, including the exchange of experience and achievements with those who help the most.

The President called on the participants of the form to increase investments in Ukraine in joint weapons production - "and all the weapons that we produce will become part of a new, more powerful European defense and security system."