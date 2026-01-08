Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:57 08.01.2026

Election proposals for wartime and post-war Ukraine due by end of Jan

2 min read
Subgroups of the working group on the preparation of legislative proposals on the organization and conduct of elections in the conditions of a special period and post-war elections in Ukraine should prepare options for legislative decisions by the end of January.

"The deadline for completion is the end of January," announced at the meeting of the working group on Thursday, its chairman, First Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniyenko.

He reported on the creation of seven subgroups that will work within the framework of the working group. They will deal with issues of election administration, security criteria, the exercise of electoral rights of military personnel, the participation of internally displaced persons and residents of temporarily occupied territories, voting of citizens abroad, information support and agitation, as well as the fulfillment of Ukraine’s international obligations in the field of elections.

In turn, the co-chair of the European Solidarity faction, Iryna Gerashchenko, commented that her faction claims that its representatives should head one of the subgroups (on media issues, security or international obligations). Korniyenko promised to "be sure to take into account the principle of political proportionality". According to Korniyenko, the next time the working group will meet for a meeting is in early February: "possibly on the eve of the start of the jubilee 15th session of the 9th convocation of the Verkhovna Rada."

 

Tags: #elections

