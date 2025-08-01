Ukrainian Helicopters donated over UAH 12 million worth of aid to the Armed Forces

The aviation company Ukrainian Helicopters has provided equipment and technical assets worth UAH 12.4 million to eight units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces. The handover ceremony took place in Kyiv, attended by the company’s Executive Director Serhii Bukoros and department head Yevhenii Tymoshenko, a veteran and combat participant, according to the company’s press release.

The donation included a wide range of technical resources for units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service. Among the items delivered were vehicles, ATVs, drones equipped with thermal imaging cameras, anti-drone systems, generators, satellite communication terminals, laptops, night vision binoculars, and other mission-critical equipment.

“We’ve always supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Internal Affairs. And this didn’t start in 2022,” noted Executive Director Serhii Bukoros. “We reviewed our records to calculate the total amount allocated by the company. Some accuse us of using this as a publicity stunt, but this has always been our practice. Before the full-scale invasion, our contributions totaled UAH 28.3 million.” He emphasized that supporting the military has been a core part of Ukrainian Helicopters’ corporate culture since 2009.

Taras, a representative of the 80th Separate Air Assault Galician Brigade, reported that the unit received 16 quadcopters, which have already been distributed to trained pilots. He highlighted that drones with thermal imaging capabilities significantly enhance the brigade’s combat effectiveness by enabling enemy detection at night and in adverse weather conditions.

Since the onset of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian Helicopters has consistently supported Ukraine’s Defense Forces. The company’s total military aid since 2009 now exceeds UAH 234 million. In addition, it actively assists families of fallen defenders, orphaned children, and veterans. The overall volume of charitable support across all initiatives has surpassed UAH 292 million.