Facts
19:00 23.06.2025

Zelenskyy, Starmer to discuss development of joint defense projects

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official/

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy will discuss development of joint defense projects with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Keir Starmer during his visit to the United Kingdom.

"I have started a meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. First of all, I am grateful for the support and solidarity of Britain with Ukraine and assistance in protecting lives. Thanks to our cooperation, thousands of lives of our people have been saved from Russian strikes. Today, this is the main goal. To save as many lives as possible. To stop Russian terror. To force Russia to think about peace, not about expanding the war. Absolutely clear tasks," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel.

According to the president, these are maximum political and diplomatic coordination, as well as the development of joint defense projects and weapons production.

"We are increasing investments in production and preparing for the further development of defense cooperation," the president said.

He also noted the importance of sanctions against Russia, which will make it impossible to scale up Russian weapons production.

"In particular, we will provide our partners with a list of Russian enterprises involved in the production of Oreshnik and other means that the Russians use for terror. All companies and individuals involved in this should be blocked at least in key jurisdictions around the world. Currently, most companies involved in the production of Oreshnik are not under sanctions. We will fix this," the president said.

"Interaction with Russian weapons manufacturers is a crime against peace. This is exactly how it should be treated. Thank you to everyone who helps reduce Russia's defense potential," the head of state said.

