Interfax-Ukraine
15:53 21.06.2025

Chernyshov must return after business trip – Zelenskyy

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov is on a business trip, he must return after it ends, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"What Shmyhal told me is that he [Chernyshov] is on a business trip. He had two tasks from me, from the government, from all of us: the first is to open hubs in different countries, and the second is multiple citizenship. As far as I understand, he is doing these two things. The business trip will end, he must return, that's all," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on June 20.

On Tuesday, June 17, the Ministry of National Unity held an all-Ukrainian forum "Human capital dimension at the URC 2025. Focusing on Return and Recovery" among the announced speakers of which was Chernyshov, and in particular, the approach to the press was announced. But the day before the event, it became known that the Deputy Prime Minister would speak at the event online, as he is on a working visit abroad.

On June 20, Prime Minister Shmyhal announced that he had signed a business trip for Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Chernyshov until the end of this week.

