Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:43 21.06.2025

Sumy direction accounts for 23% of all strikes on frontline – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Sumy direction accounts for 23% of all strikes on frontline – Zelenskyy
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Some 23% of all strikes on the front are taking place in Sumy direction, North Korean missiles are already being recorded there in large numbers, but there are no changes in Sumy region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Some 23% of all bombs, of all strikes on the front, are taking place in the Sumy direction. This is a characteristic of how difficult it is for the military. And a characteristic of the real actions, the goals of the 'Russians.' There are mainly bombs and North Korean missiles, which are already being recorded in large numbers. That is, they are working specifically in the Sumy direction," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on June 20.

According to the president, as of Friday, 695,000 Russian troops were on the territory of Ukraine. "Plus the Kursk, Belgorod directions. I mean where they are opposite Kharkiv, opposite Sumy. That is, there is still a corresponding number of people from Sumy direction, approximately 52,000," Zelenskyy said.

He reported that over the week the Russians advanced 200 meters towards Sumy, and the Defense Forces pushed them back 200-400 meters.

"It is important to understand about Sumy. We do not see any changes since our last meeting with you (a week ago). This, by the way, is a big problem for the 'Russians.' They want to 'sell' success in the Sumy region and Kharkiv region. They really need success on the front. If there is no corresponding success, we believe that President Trump will rather put pressure on them with sanctions, etc.," the head of state said.

He also said the Russians tried to make a breakthrough in Kostiantynivka, there were dozens of motorcycles and 24 units of heavy military equipment. Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 20 pieces of equipment, 16 motorcycles – the Russians retreated.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians continue to use DRG, they have no success.

Tags: #zelenskyy #sumy_region

MORE ABOUT

17:49 21.06.2025
Zelenskyy announces month of special measures for new pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy announces month of special measures for new pressure on Russia

17:00 21.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

16:43 21.06.2025
Ukraine provides partners with info about companies supplying machine tools to Russia for weapons production – Zelenskyy

Ukraine provides partners with info about companies supplying machine tools to Russia for weapons production – Zelenskyy

16:41 21.06.2025
Russia not to be able to really support Iran, but will pretend to be trying – Zelenskyy

Russia not to be able to really support Iran, but will pretend to be trying – Zelenskyy

16:41 21.06.2025
Ukraine is against Iran having nuclear weapons – Zelenskyy

Ukraine is against Iran having nuclear weapons – Zelenskyy

16:35 21.06.2025
Zelenskyy: Sanctions on Russian banking system, energy sector are most effective

Zelenskyy: Sanctions on Russian banking system, energy sector are most effective

16:34 21.06.2025
Zelenskyy: 39 Russian defense companies involved in production of Oreshnik missile

Zelenskyy: 39 Russian defense companies involved in production of Oreshnik missile

16:33 21.06.2025
Zelenskyy denies info about destruction or damage of Patriot

Zelenskyy denies info about destruction or damage of Patriot

16:32 21.06.2025
Zelenskyy explains why Russia handing over bodies of its military under guise of dead Ukrainian defenders

Zelenskyy explains why Russia handing over bodies of its military under guise of dead Ukrainian defenders

15:53 21.06.2025
Chernyshov must return after business trip – Zelenskyy

Chernyshov must return after business trip – Zelenskyy

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy announces month of special measures for new pressure on Russia

Zelenskyy: Putin wants not only all of Ukraine, but also Belarus, Baltic states, Moldova, Caucasus, and countries like Kazakhstan

Chernyshov must return after business trip – Zelenskyy

Russia to drag out meetings in Istanbul to postpone sanctions – Zelenskyy

By 2026, Ukraine intends to reach 0.25% of GDP of partner countries to support defense industry – Zelenskyy

LATEST

Russia spreads another fake about 'detention of Poles' in Ukraine allegedly for Polish national symbols – Center for Countering Disinformation

Estonian intelligence: Russia not capable of operational breakthrough on any front; Ukrainian armed forces able to control pressure

Hungarian opposition declares Orban's 'referendum' on Ukraine's EU accession complete failure

Russia to drag out meetings in Istanbul to postpone sanctions – Zelenskyy

By 2026, Ukraine intends to reach 0.25% of GDP of partner countries to support defense industry – Zelenskyy

Ukraine to sign agreements on start of exporting military technologies abroad in summer – Zelenskyy

In Canada, Ukraine hands over to Bessent list of weapons ready to purchase from USA – Zelenskyy

Russia already hands over 20 bodies of dead Russians disguised as Ukrainian servicemen – Zelenskyy

Russia forcibly recruits citizens of Central Asia for war against Ukraine – Intelligence Agency

Russians drop aerial bombs on Donetsk region, use artillery, attack UAVs: at least 7 injured

AD
AD