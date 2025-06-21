Sumy direction accounts for 23% of all strikes on frontline – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/

Some 23% of all strikes on the front are taking place in Sumy direction, North Korean missiles are already being recorded there in large numbers, but there are no changes in Sumy region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Some 23% of all bombs, of all strikes on the front, are taking place in the Sumy direction. This is a characteristic of how difficult it is for the military. And a characteristic of the real actions, the goals of the 'Russians.' There are mainly bombs and North Korean missiles, which are already being recorded in large numbers. That is, they are working specifically in the Sumy direction," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on June 20.

According to the president, as of Friday, 695,000 Russian troops were on the territory of Ukraine. "Plus the Kursk, Belgorod directions. I mean where they are opposite Kharkiv, opposite Sumy. That is, there is still a corresponding number of people from Sumy direction, approximately 52,000," Zelenskyy said.

He reported that over the week the Russians advanced 200 meters towards Sumy, and the Defense Forces pushed them back 200-400 meters.

"It is important to understand about Sumy. We do not see any changes since our last meeting with you (a week ago). This, by the way, is a big problem for the 'Russians.' They want to 'sell' success in the Sumy region and Kharkiv region. They really need success on the front. If there is no corresponding success, we believe that President Trump will rather put pressure on them with sanctions, etc.," the head of state said.

He also said the Russians tried to make a breakthrough in Kostiantynivka, there were dozens of motorcycles and 24 units of heavy military equipment. Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 20 pieces of equipment, 16 motorcycles – the Russians retreated.

In Dnipropetrovsk region, the Russians continue to use DRG, they have no success.