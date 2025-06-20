Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:07 20.06.2025

Russia exposes USA as weak – Tykhy

1 min read
Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhiy Tykhy commented on the statement of Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov that the Russian Federation does not need a ceasefire in Ukraine, since Russia has a strategic advantage, noting that the Kremlin is demonstratively ignoring US peace efforts.

“US: calls for an immediate end to the killing. Peskov: one-finger salute. The longer Russians believe they will be able to avoid consequences for bluntly rejecting US peace efforts, the more they will make the US appear weak,” he wrote on X on Friday.

Tags: #mfa #russia #comment

