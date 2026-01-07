War does not forgive managerial experiments in law enforcement institutions — National Security Committee member

War does not forgive managerial experiments and political turbulence in law enforcement institutions, member of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Iryna Friz (from the European Solidarity faction) believes.

"Reassignments in the Ministry of Defense, the Foreign Intelligence Service and the SBU during a full-scale war are not 'personnel news.' This is a decision with direct consequences for the front and rear... War does not forgive managerial experiments and political turbulence in law enforcement institutions," Friz told Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to the MP, personnel renewals are possible and sometimes necessary, but the main question is how to make changes so that they do not break the functionality of institutions.

Friz also said that personnel rotations in the security forces carry such risks as a decline in controllability, a failure of coordination between bodies, demoralization within the country, and playing along with the enemy.

"Replacing leadership is always a transitional period: redistribution of powers, restarting teams. In peacetime, it is discomfort. In war, it can cost lives," the MP said.

She said the effectiveness of the Ministry of Defense (resources and defense policy), foreign intelligence services (information and forecasting), and the SBU (counterintelligence, internal security, protection against sabotage and agents) in daily synchronization.

"When several key nodes are 'pulled' simultaneously, the risk of system failures increases exponentially," Friz said.

In her opinion, mass personnel movements without clear logic look like internal instability, "hitting trust within the country and opening up opportunities for the enemy to activate agents and information operations."

According to the MP, the government's priority now should be continuity of management, continuity of teams (changes should not break work chains that produce results), procedural legitimacy (in the power bloc this is critical: circumventing the rules today becomes the norm tomorrow), evaluation by result (what exactly is not working and what result should the replacement give).

"The conclusion is simple: reboots are possible – but in such a way as not to stop the machine while it is moving. Ukrainian security rests on institutions that must work 24/7 – regardless of the names," Friz said.