Zelenskyy announces talks with partners next week

Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Next week, Ukraine will hold talks in other formats of interaction in Europe, in particular within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing", said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"When Iranian shaheds are now significantly modernized and ballistics from North Korea are also modernizing and killing our people in Ukraine, this is a clear sign that global solidarity and global pressure are not enough. And we need to significantly strengthen sanctions. We need to significantly strengthen our interaction, especially technological interaction, of all those in the world who protect life," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

"This is exactly what we agreed on with our partners the day before in Canada at the G7 summit. And we will talk about this next week in other formats of our interaction in Europe, in particular within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing," the president added.