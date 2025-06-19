Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:01 19.06.2025

Zelenskyy announces talks with partners next week

1 min read
Zelenskyy announces talks with partners next week
Photo: https://www.president.gov.ua/

Next week, Ukraine will hold talks in other formats of interaction in Europe, in particular within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing", said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"When Iranian shaheds are now significantly modernized and ballistics from North Korea are also modernizing and killing our people in Ukraine, this is a clear sign that global solidarity and global pressure are not enough. And we need to significantly strengthen sanctions. We need to significantly strengthen our interaction, especially technological interaction, of all those in the world who protect life," Zelenskyy said in an evening address on Thursday.

"This is exactly what we agreed on with our partners the day before in Canada at the G7 summit. And we will talk about this next week in other formats of our interaction in Europe, in particular within the framework of the Coalition of the Willing," the president added.

Tags: #zelenskyy #talks #partners

MORE ABOUT

21:13 19.06.2025
Presidents of Cyprus and Latvia discuss situation in Middle East and Ukraine, expressing their support for it

Presidents of Cyprus and Latvia discuss situation in Middle East and Ukraine, expressing their support for it

19:41 19.06.2025
Ukraine working on imposing sanctions against gas tankers that Russia wants to use for its projects – Zelenskyy

Ukraine working on imposing sanctions against gas tankers that Russia wants to use for its projects – Zelenskyy

18:51 19.06.2025
Zelenskyy and Lagarde discuss prospects for using frozen Russian assets

Zelenskyy and Lagarde discuss prospects for using frozen Russian assets

12:02 19.06.2025
Putin is ‘open to talks’ with Zelenskyy, but again questions his legitimacy

Putin is ‘open to talks’ with Zelenskyy, but again questions his legitimacy

10:57 18.06.2025
Specific decisions on increasing military support, new tranches and additional sanctions – Zelenskyy on G7 summit

Specific decisions on increasing military support, new tranches and additional sanctions – Zelenskyy on G7 summit

09:21 18.06.2025
Zelenskyy at G7: Important to secure $40 bln in annual budget support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy at G7: Important to secure $40 bln in annual budget support for Ukraine

20:44 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

18:56 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

18:18 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

10:01 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy appoints Shapovalov as AFU Ground Forces Commander

Zelenskyy and Lagarde discuss prospects for using frozen Russian assets

More than 800 Azov fighters still in Russian captivity - press service

Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

LATEST

For first time in Ukraine, DTEK adapts above-ground mine workplaces to needs of people with disabilities

Zelenskyy appoints Shapovalov as AFU Ground Forces Commander

Metinvest helps equip five command, staff vehicles for units of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Putin pretends to offer his services in ending war in Middle East while refusing to end his own in Ukraine – Sybiha

UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Friday on Russian strikes in Ukraine

More than 800 Azov fighters still in Russian captivity - press service

Coordination HQ: Group of seriously ill defenders released from Russian captivity - this is another stage of swap according to Istanbul agreements

For first time, Ukrainian soldiers capture enemy using FPV drone

Poroshenko insists on cancellation of decree on sanctions against him because no grounds provided during five months

Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

AD
AD