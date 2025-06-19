Ukraine working on imposing sanctions against gas tankers that Russia wants to use for its projects – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on sanctions policy and joint sanctions and other restrictive measures against Russia with partners.

"We agreed on specific decisions. The first is to synchronize the sanctions of our country and partners one hundred percent. The sanctions packages of the European Union and other global actors must also be fully confirmed by the national sanctions decisions of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel.

According to him, Ukraine continues its policy of pressure on the Russian tanker fleet. The President set the task of expanding sanctions on the captains of this fleet, as well as on Russian terminals that ship oil.

"The relevant decisions should also be synchronized with partners. We are recording the facts that the same oil tankers are used by both Russia and Iran to finance the war. We are separately working on imposing sanctions against gas tankers that the Russians expect to use for their projects," Zelenskyy said.

The meeting also considered new areas of sanctions aimed at making it more difficult for Russia to drag out the war. The President explained that, in particular, this concerns financial instruments, cryptocurrencies, payment schemes and the supply of components and equipment to Russia for the production of weapons.

The Head of State instructed to expand opportunities for parliamentary diplomacy, work with public leaders and the corporate sector to support new sanctions decisions.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, intelligence and the National Bank of Ukraine must ensure more tangible results of sanctions pressure on Russia and its accomplices," Zelenskyy said.