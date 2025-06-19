Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:41 19.06.2025

Ukraine working on imposing sanctions against gas tankers that Russia wants to use for its projects – Zelenskyy

2 min read
Ukraine working on imposing sanctions against gas tankers that Russia wants to use for its projects – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on sanctions policy and joint sanctions and other restrictive measures against Russia with partners.

"We agreed on specific decisions. The first is to synchronize the sanctions of our country and partners one hundred percent. The sanctions packages of the European Union and other global actors must also be fully confirmed by the national sanctions decisions of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said in the Telegram channel.

According to him, Ukraine continues its policy of pressure on the Russian tanker fleet. The President set the task of expanding sanctions on the captains of this fleet, as well as on Russian terminals that ship oil.

"The relevant decisions should also be synchronized with partners. We are recording the facts that the same oil tankers are used by both Russia and Iran to finance the war. We are separately working on imposing sanctions against gas tankers that the Russians expect to use for their projects," Zelenskyy said.

The meeting also considered new areas of sanctions aimed at making it more difficult for Russia to drag out the war. The President explained that, in particular, this concerns financial instruments, cryptocurrencies, payment schemes and the supply of components and equipment to Russia for the production of weapons.

The Head of State instructed to expand opportunities for parliamentary diplomacy, work with public leaders and the corporate sector to support new sanctions decisions.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, intelligence and the National Bank of Ukraine must ensure more tangible results of sanctions pressure on Russia and its accomplices," Zelenskyy said.

Tags: #sanctions #zelenskyy #rf

MORE ABOUT

21:01 19.06.2025
Zelenskyy announces talks with partners next week

Zelenskyy announces talks with partners next week

18:51 19.06.2025
Zelenskyy and Lagarde discuss prospects for using frozen Russian assets

Zelenskyy and Lagarde discuss prospects for using frozen Russian assets

16:24 19.06.2025
Poroshenko insists on cancellation of decree on sanctions against him because no grounds provided during five months

Poroshenko insists on cancellation of decree on sanctions against him because no grounds provided during five months

12:02 19.06.2025
Putin is ‘open to talks’ with Zelenskyy, but again questions his legitimacy

Putin is ‘open to talks’ with Zelenskyy, but again questions his legitimacy

10:57 18.06.2025
Specific decisions on increasing military support, new tranches and additional sanctions – Zelenskyy on G7 summit

Specific decisions on increasing military support, new tranches and additional sanctions – Zelenskyy on G7 summit

09:21 18.06.2025
Zelenskyy at G7: Important to secure $40 bln in annual budget support for Ukraine

Zelenskyy at G7: Important to secure $40 bln in annual budget support for Ukraine

20:44 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

Zelenskyy, Carney discuss steps for further diplomatic work with partners

18:56 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

Zelenskyy intends to discuss additional sanctions against Russia with Canadian PM

18:18 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

10:01 17.06.2025
Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy appoints Shapovalov as AFU Ground Forces Commander

Zelenskyy and Lagarde discuss prospects for using frozen Russian assets

More than 800 Azov fighters still in Russian captivity - press service

Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

Fourteen people injured in Kherson region as result of enemy attacks, incl three rescuers

LATEST

Presidents of Cyprus and Latvia discuss situation in Middle East and Ukraine, expressing their support for it

For first time in Ukraine, DTEK adapts above-ground mine workplaces to needs of people with disabilities

Zelenskyy appoints Shapovalov as AFU Ground Forces Commander

Metinvest helps equip five command, staff vehicles for units of Ukraine's Ground Forces

Putin pretends to offer his services in ending war in Middle East while refusing to end his own in Ukraine – Sybiha

UNSC to hold emergency meeting on Friday on Russian strikes in Ukraine

More than 800 Azov fighters still in Russian captivity - press service

Coordination HQ: Group of seriously ill defenders released from Russian captivity - this is another stage of swap according to Istanbul agreements

For first time, Ukrainian soldiers capture enemy using FPV drone

Zelenskyy announces return of Ukrainian defenders from captivity

AD
AD