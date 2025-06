Zelenskyy arrives at G7 summit

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived at the G7 summit, which is taking place in Canada.

As sources at the summit told Interfax-Ukraine, Zelenskyy is expected to take part in a special meeting of G7 leaders "Strong and sovereign Ukraine."

In addition, the president is scheduled to hold a number of meetings, including with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, European Council President António Costa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Italian Prime Minister Giorgi Meloni, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.