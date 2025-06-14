Russians use small sabotage groups in Dnipropetrovsk region – Zelenskyy

Russians use small sabotage and reconnaissance groups in Dnipropetrovsk region in order to create an information wave about the advance, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"As for Dnipropetrovsk region. There is no advance of the group into Dnipropetrovsk region at the moment. But the information wave is very important for them... and in Dnipropetrovsk region - they are trying to at least put one foot on the administrative border. For them, it is important to have a story, to take a photo, a video, etc. That is why they launch small sabotage and reconnaissance groups, so that they can simply do it," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists on June 13.

According to the president, on Friday, the Defense Forces destroyed one enemy group of six people who were a kilometer from the administrative border.

"They advanced simply because they are a small group and they are not seen ... Everything has blossomed, and therefore it is clear that they will run around the plantings," he added.