Israel transfers Patriot to US for restoration, Ukraine hasn't yet got this system - Zelenskyy

Ukraine received a signal that it can count on old models of Patriot air defense systems, one system was transferred by Israel to the US for restoration, it has not yet been seen in Ukraine, said President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During a meeting with journalists on June 13, the head of state noted that he had agreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before the Hamas attack on Israel that Ukraine would be able to buy Barak-8 systems.

"We agreed with him that we were going this way. Then this attack began and we did not receive the appropriate things. There was no point in talking, they were busy with themselves," the president said.

According to him, later Ukraine received information that it could count on some old Patriot models.

"There was a part of the systems in Israel that could work if they were restored a little. I won't say the number, I just don't want to lie - we counted on four, someone said they had some other number there. However, in the end, one system was transferred by Israel to the United States for restoration. We haven't seen this system on the territory of Ukraine yet," Zelenskyy stressed.