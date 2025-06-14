Ukraine communicates with US manufacturers as for buying some weapons – Zelenskyy

There is a package of weapons that Ukraine would like to purchase from the US, it can only be agreed upon at the level of leaders, but Ukraine communicates with American manufacturers regarding the possibility of purchasing some weapons, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"We have a package that we would like to buy. A globally strong package that we wanted to buy from the American side. We prepared it a long time ago. It was reviewed differently by our side, time changed, models and shortages changed. Today we have such a package. We can only agree on this package at the level of presidents. And this is a package on purchases," Zelenskyy said during a meeting with journalists on June 13.

"But I'll tell you frankly, we also communicate with US companies, manufacturers. This is no secret to our American political partners. We also carry out such work regarding the purchase of some weapons," he added.