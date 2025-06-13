Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:08 13.06.2025

Russian Foreign Ministry makes statement on Middle East, but forgets to look in mirror – Tykhy

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Georgy Tykhy commented on the statement of the Russian Foreign Ministry condemning Israel for "unprovoked smilitary trikes against a sovereign UN member state, its citizens, peaceful cities, and nuclear energy infrastructure are categorically unacceptable."

"This awkward moment when Russia's Foreign Ministry made a statement about the Middle East but forgot to look in the mirror," the spokesman said on the X social network.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated that it strongly condemns "Israel's forceful action against Iran in violation of the UN Charter."

Russa added that "unprovoked strikes on a sovereign state, its citizens, peaceful cities, and nuclear energy infrastructure facilities are unacceptable," and Israel "made a conscious choice in favor of further escalating tensions and raising the stakes."

