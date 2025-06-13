McDonald's opens new restaurant in Lviv

FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., which develops the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, has opened a new restaurant in Lviv, which became the tenth in the city and the 128th in Ukraine as a whole, the company's press service reported.

According to the report, the new restaurant is located in the Zaliznychny district of Lviv next to the Sribliasty shopping center near the airport. The area of ​​the restaurant is about 500 sq m, the hall is designed for 122 guests, and the terrace - for 120.

The opening of the restaurant created 60 jobs, the company noted.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv. Currently, 113 restaurants operate in Ukraine, and another 15 restaurants are closed due to safety requirements.