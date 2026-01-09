Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
09:55 09.01.2026

Lviv attacked by Oreshnik – mayor

1 min read
According to the Air Force, the strike on Lviv was carried out by a ballistic missile. The air target was traveling on a ballistic trajectory at a speed of approximately 13,000 kilometers per hour—an extremely high speed, stated Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovy.

"This is the first time this type of strike has been used against Lviv during a full-scale war. The city is located less than 70 kilometers from the border with the European Union. This is a clear signal to our international partners: Russia’s war does not stop at any border," Sadovy wrote on Telegram.

He added that the enemy’s Ministry of Defense claims that Oreshnik is supposedly "revenge" for the fictitious attack on the Russian dictator’s dacha (summer cottage).

As reported, a critical infrastructure facility in Lviv region was attacked; a series of explosions were heard in the city during the air raid alarm.

