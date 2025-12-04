Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:12 04.12.2025

Military recruiter fatally wounded in Lviv, attacker detained – PGO

2 min read
Photo: https://t.me/pgo_gov_ua

On the evening of December 3 in Lviv, a serviceman of the Halych-Frankivsk Regional Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Center was fatally wounded during a notification regarding mobilization, the Office of the Prosecutor General (PGO) has said.

"According to preliminary data, a 30-year-old Lviv man stabbed a serviceman during a document check and, using a gas canister, fled," the PGO said on Telegram on Thursday.

According to the report, the victim – a veteran of the Anti-terrorism Operation (ATO) - was hospitalized with a critical injury to the femoral artery. Despite the efforts of doctors, his life could not be saved.

"Thanks to the operational actions of law enforcement officers, the man was identified and detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. A knife was seized at the scene," the Prosecutor General's Office notes.

Under the procedural leadership of the Frankivsk District Prosecutor's Office, proceedings were initiated under Part 2 of Article 121 and Part 3 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional grievous bodily harm caused in connection with the performance of official duties, which caused the death of the victim.

The issue of notifying the detainee of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved.

Tags: #pgo #lviv #military #wounded

