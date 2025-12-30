URCS implements rehabilitation program in Lviv region

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) with the support of the Japanese government is implementing a rehabilitation program in Lviv region.

"Since summer 2024, the Physical and Mental Rehabilitation programme of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society has been implemented in Lviv region with the support of the Government of Japan, aiming to improve access to quality rehabilitation services within communities," the URCS reported on Facebook on Tuesday.

Currently, two mobile rehabilitation units are operating in the region, along with a programme trainer who delivers information sessions and training. A rehabilitation space is also functioning in Zhydachiv – a safe environment for physical and mental recovery.