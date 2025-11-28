Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:47 28.11.2025

McDonald’s Ukraine opens ninth new restaurant in 2025

2 min read
FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., which is developing the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, opened a new restaurant on Friday in the Lviv Victoria Gardens shopping center (226-A Kulparkivska Street), the company's press service reported.

The restaurant became the ninth establishment of the chain to open in 2025, as well as the 118th operating McDonald's in Ukraine. With this opening, the company created 85 jobs.

A new McDonald’s has opened in the food court area of Victoria Gardens Mall, operating daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. Visitors can place orders using self-service kiosks, as well as use the McDelivery service. Like most other McDonald’s restaurants in food courts, due to the operating schedule, the new location will offer only main menu items, without breakfast options.

The new restaurant operates according to the enhanced safety standards followed by all McDonald’s locations in Ukraine. During air raid alerts, staff and visitors move to the nearest shelter, and after the all-clear, the restaurant resumes operations within an hour.

The first McDonald’s in Ukraine opened on May 24, 1997, in Kyiv. Currently, 118 restaurants are operating in Ukraine, while 15 remain closed due to safety requirements.

According to the YouControl analytics system, McDonald’s Ukraine generated UAH 9.9 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, up 26.9% compared to the same period last year. Net profit decreased to UAH 845.3 million from UAH 874.7 million in the first half of 2024.

