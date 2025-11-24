Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:35 24.11.2025

Defense Ministry allocates 1.5 hectares of defense land for creation of Heroes' Memorial in Lviv

1 min read
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/dshmyhal

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has approved the deregistration and subsequent transfer to the city authorities of Lviv of a 1,545-hectare land plot for the development of a Memorial complex for military burials of heroes of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense's leadership made the corresponding decision on November 20, the agency's press service reported.

"This step is a sign of deep respect for the Defenders of Ukraine and provides the necessary legal basis for the implementation of the approved project for the development of the memorial complex," emphasized Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Tags: #land #memorial #lviv

