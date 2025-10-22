Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:13 22.10.2025

McDonald's opens 50th restaurant in Kyiv

2 min read
FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd., which is developing the McDonald's fast-food restaurant chain in Ukraine, has opened a new restaurant in the capital near the main entrance to the Kyiv Zoo, the company's press service reported on Wednesday.

The restaurant has become the 50th McDonald's restaurant in Kyiv and the 117th restaurant of the chain in Ukraine that is operating.

The new restaurant with an area of ​​550 sq m is designed for 146 seats in the hall and 80 on the terrace. The restaurant has 12 self-service terminals. The McDelivery delivery service will start operating a few days after the restaurant opens, the company noted.

According to the report, the opening of the restaurant near the zoo has created 60 jobs. The restaurant staff includes young people from 16 years old.

The first McDonald's restaurant in Ukraine was opened on May 24, 1997 in Kyiv. Currently, 117 restaurants operate in Ukraine, another 15 restaurants are closed due to safety requirements.

According to the YouControl analytical system, McDonald's in Ukraine received UAH 9.9 billion in revenue in the first half of 2025, which is 26.9% more than in the same period last year. Net profit decreased to UAH 845.3 million compared to UAH 874.7 million in the first half of 2024.

The owner of FDI McDonald's Ukraine Ltd. is MCD Europe Limited (100%, London, Great Britain).

